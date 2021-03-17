MUMBAI—Filmmaker Sajit Warrier recently directed MX Player’s series “Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller” starring Prateik Babbar in the lead. Produced by Applause Entertainment, it began streaming Mar. 12 and also stars Gopal Datt, Shiv Pandit, Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Ruhi Dilip Singh and Asif Basra among others.
On his working experience with Babbar, Warrier says, “It was such a pleasure to work with Prateik, since he is such a wonderful, untapped resourceful artiste. From physically transforming himself for this role to creating a character with lot of pent-up fury is very challenging for him and he just rocked it totally.”
“Simran Kaur Mundi, Shiv Panditt and Ruhi Singh were totally amazing. They always engaged with each other’s characters. They would improvise a lot. And then there was Gopal Datt. In a character that was truly dense, he brought in a lot of levity. He was fun all the way. The young actors like Rohan Joshi and Anjali Sivaraman were enjoyable to work with and Ashish Vidyarthi sir is a legend and his presence really brought in the intensity we wanted for the show. Asif Basra, who was such an amiable person, will truly be missed. It was a pleasure to work with the whole cast and crew.”
Sajit shares that this crime thriller is different from other thrillers. “The world of “Chakravyuh” is very different, since it’s the world of today’s youth, who deal with these kinds of issues daily. From the posh locations of South Mumbai to neon-lit dens of the hackers to trippy dance clubs to upscale hostels and colleges, the world is the complete opposite of what we see in other crime thrillers. The greed, the vanity and the intense loneliness among the young is portrayed in the series. The world of hacking and bitcoin fraud is very unique and the clash between the old world of the police officer and the new digital world is quite interesting to watch.”
““Chakravyuh” is a cyber crime thriller. This is very prevalent in today’s generation who are obsessed by social media. The world of online stalking, sharing of dirty videos, dark web and bitcoin fraud has never been portrayed on screen like what we see here. A police officer has to change the way he thinks when he is thrown in this world and Prateik brings an old-world charm into the crime investigation, which stretches him to his very limits. The investigation takes him deep into this world and his raw power is pitted against some new-age criminals who take him for a ride through this maze. There’s an immense amount of twists and turns in this web of deceit,” says Sajit.
