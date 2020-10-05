MUMBAI — Veteran actor-filmmaker Vishal Anand has passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 82.
Anand died Oct. 4, and the news of his demise was confirmed the following day by trade analyst Girish Johar.
"Vishal Anand ji is no more. Sad News," tweeted Johar.
Nephew of legendary actor Dev Anand, Bhishm Kohli was known by his stage name Vishal Anand. He was seen in films such as "Chalte Chalte" (1976), "Taxi Driver" (1973) and "Dil Se Mile Dil" (1978). Veejay-actor Purab Kohli is his nephew.
Vishal Anand is best recalled as the actor on whom the Kishore Kumar classics "Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna" ("Chalte Chalte") and "Yeh naina yeh kaajal" ("Dil Se Mile Dil") were picturized. Both these immortal songs were composed by Bappi Lahiri and written by Amit Khanna.
Besides acting in "Chalte Chalte" and "Dil Se Mile Dil,” Vishal Anand had produced these films. He also directed "Maine Jeena Seekh Liya" (1982), and "Kismet" (1980), besides "Dil Se Mile Dil.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.