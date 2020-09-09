MUMBAI — He has generally excelled in every role he has done from the time of his major break in “Kaminey” (2009). But Chandan Roy Sanyal is dazzling as Bhopa in the recent web series “Aashram.” The actor says that it is the complete package of the project, script, role and direction that ensures such high standards but then that’s his humility speaking.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: In “Aashram,” you were evil throughout, but especially in the early murder sequence when you kill the girl, in a shot or two your expressions were truly chilling. They transcended beyond a mere actor to an actual killer, I felt.
A: Thanks. But as a theater artiste, I know that on stage it is all about the actor and how powerful he is. However, on screen, a performance is based on how a character is created. The writing, direction, my clothes, even the camerawork and music create the aura and the atmosphere for your performance to come across. Those are the unseen hands that make for the impact that you liked.
Q: You have done an assortment of roles in films. But not many films of yours have been successful, though your work was noticed. Would you like to single out any film where the efforts were not recognized in terms of the audience reach maybe?
A: It’s like this: I give my 100 percent each time, but there are no expectations from my side, no thoughts about what will happen later, since I know that all those things are not in my hands. In “Manto,” for example, I had a small part only. In “Aashram,” it was a major role. Yes, there was a small film named “Prague,” which I wished had got greater exposure.
Q: In a media statement, you had praised Prakash Jha, the director. Would you like to add anything more?
A: Prakash-sir has a huge vision. He is an all-rounder and he can even direct the camera and be a DOP!
Q: You actually began with a tiny role in “Rang De Basanti.” Why is “Kaminey” named as your first film?
A: I did not do much in “Rang De…,” and just got the role after an audition. I only knew acting, but nothing about camera or anything else in cinema then. I accepted the film because they approved me and there were big artistes with whom I had a chance to work, like Waheeda Rehman-ji and Aamir Khan. So “Kaminey” was my first film in that sense.
Q: What does acting mean to you?
A: For me, acting is a spiritual thing, a journey. It’s about the role. It’s a constant process of learning. 10 years ago, I would have done “Aashram” differently. Any actor improves with time. You will notice the difference in the earlier films of an actor and his later ones. Look at the way Sanjeev Kumar performed earlier and his later performances.
Q: Is Sanjeev Kumar your idol?
A: Yes, and so are Balraj Sahni and Guru Dutt.
Q: Clearly, you prefer the natural school of acting. How did this interest in acting generate?
A: I would take part in skits and plays during college. Everyone does! Some of my friends said that I was “naturally talented!” I wanted to go into IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), but when that could not happen, I thought of acting as a profession. I am an actor for the love of the art, not for fame. I like it this way, which is why I have never done too many films.
Q: For such limited work, you have done quite a high number of films wherein you played Muslim characters, among them “Chef,” “Jab Harry Met Sejal,” “Jazbaa,” “D-Day” and more.
A: Yes, that’s a coincidence! I just look for a good role and who is the director. I don’t look like a typical Bengali anyway, and people say my nose is too long for a Bengali’s! But that’s not the reason why I was a Muslim in so many films!
Q: Would you like to do something more in films some day?
A: Yes, I am a great admirer of actors like Guru Dutt, Raj Kapoor and Manoj Kumar who could be great directors and also act in their own films.
