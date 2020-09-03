MUMBAI — Chandan Roy Sanyal has delivered impactful performances regardless of the role, medium and platform. While the talented actor has the distinction of having worked with celebrated filmmakers, his recent venture titled “Aashram” is easily one of the most hard-hitting essays in his career.
Sanyal essays the role of Bhopa Swami, who is lead character Baba Nirala's prime aide, which revolves around the corruption and crime. The actor reveals that while Baba, played by Bobby Deol, who is the face of the Aashram, it is Bhopa Swami who carries out its operations.
Says Sanyal, “Working with Prakash Jha was fantastic. I learned a lot from him. I aspire to be a filmmaker one day and it's great to work with such directors. He knows how to shoot a scene keeping the edits in mind. I really enjoy that. Working with him helped me hone my acting skills. He would always tell me to do less. I followed his advice and that has turned out to make my portrayal look convincing on the screen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.