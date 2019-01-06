MUMBAI—A press conference hosted by the producers of “Cheat India” with Aditya Thackeray and producer Sanjay Raut was explosive in the real sense of the word. The latter’s film “Thackeray” will now be pushed from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, while “Cheat India” will now be advanced to Jan. 18.
This smart move will augment the business prospects of “Cheat India,” which will gain by way of enjoying a clean first week and a lucrative Republic Day holiday in the second week.
Aditya Thackeray’s friendship with the producers of “Cheat India” is a known fact. The young leader mentioned that he was actually a part of the scripting of “Cheat India” when the producers had picked the brains for research last year.
Commented Thackeray, “First people will watch “Cheat India” and get frustrated with our system! Then they will watch ‘Thackeray’ and get inspired to do something! I feel I am a part of both the films. They are both very close to my heart.”
In a statement, producers Bhushan Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar stated, “As a mark of respect to Balasaheb and to maximize the commerce, we arrived at a win-win decision. There should be no ego in business. We have, in the past, T-Series has rescheduled the releases of ‘Aashiqui 2,’ ‘Hindi Medium,’ ‘Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Tumhari Sulu’ to align with business logic, and the results are for all to see.”
“Cheat India,” which attempts to expose the country’s faulty education system, shows Hashmi as a smooth operator hero-worshipped by needy students and parents. It has been produced by T-Series, Ellipsis Entertainment and Parveen Hashmi’s Emraan Hashmi Films.
“Thackeray” stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thackeray. Interestingly, both these films do not recognize the powerful existence and arrival (on Jan. 25) of “Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.” Meanwhile “The Accidental Prime Minister” and “URI: The Surgical Strikes” are releasing Jan. 11, making the first month of the year as a phase of films about the nation.
