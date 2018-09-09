MUMBAI— Ellipsis Entertainment, spearheaded by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, has established itself as a content powerhouse, having previously made award-winning motion pictures like “Neerja” and “Tumhari Sulu.”
On Ellipsis’ upcoming production “Cheat India”' (jointly produced by T-Series and Emraan Hashmi Films), in their efforts to be ecologically friendly, they associated with Milton to provide Unisteel bottles to the crew for drinking water.
Kasbekar said, “Apart from being eco-friendly, the bottle design is very stylish and sturdy, and hence it is handy to carry around on the sets. Everyone from Emraan, our director Soumik Sen, down to the light-men and setting crew, were given individual numbered bottles in different colors, which the crew decorated and made their own! In fact, I now have various other directors that we are associating with, asking for their personal bottles!”
“Cheat India” is an edge-of-the-seat drama that takes a look at the crimes in the Indian education system that has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts, the producers are doing their bit to protect the fragile ecosystem of the planet! The drama stars Shreya Dhanwanthary in the female lead. Written by Shridhar Raghavan, the film is co-produced by Parveen Hashmi, Bhushan Kumar and Krishen Kumar. “Cheat India” releases worldwide Jan. 25, 2019.
