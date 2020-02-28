MUMBAI — Jacqueline Fernandez is happy and lights up any place where she goes. The audiences always wonder how she keeps up like this. Sharing her secret mantra to staying happy, Fernandez reveals, “It is not that I am consistently happy. I am consistently at peace with myself. I am consistently aware that life cannot be a constant state of happiness, and that bad days don’t last forever either.”
“The struggle is not that I need to stay happy all the time. People who are running after happiness all the time will honestly drive themselves insane. It is not possible to be happy all the time. But yes, there are tricks to help get into a good state of being,”
The actress explains how her life is just any other human being’s, and not all days are equal. “It’s just an adventure we all are on and we should enjoy it to the fullest,” the wise lady says!
Keeping the audience always involved in her life through social media and sharing all the fun BTS, Fernandez will be next seen with John Abraham in his home production “Attack.”
