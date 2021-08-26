MUMBAI — “The film is based on a subject that is an uncharted territory Indian makers are yet to explore,” says writer-director Rumy Jafry about Anand Pandit’s film “Chehre.” The audience is eagerly waiting for the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer, gearing up for theatrical release Aug. 27.
It is based on the theme of purgatory, which means purification of oneself or punishment for committing a crime. Talking more about this unique, never-been-experienced-before theme, Jafry says, “Every filmmaker wants to make sure that they bring those stories forward that excite the audience. When we started working on “Chehre,” we saw how the script developed into something that all of us working on it would also like if we were a member of the audience.”
Says Pandit, “This movie intricately deals with the theme of Purgatory. We want to make sure that this intrigues the audiences enough. Purgatory is an uncharted territory that Indian makers are yet to explore. Hence, we are looking forward to sharing this with audiences.”
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are pitted against each other in the game of justice and punishment. When asked about what attracted him to this mystery thriller, Bachchan reveals, “The story has been with Rumy-ji since quite some time, and he used to always tell me that he wanted to narrate it, whenever we would meet. When I heard it, I immediately decided that I would be a part of this film. People generally assume that if it is a Rumy Jaffry film it must be a comedy, but that wasn’t so! Such a subject or topic was not something that Rumy had chosen before, and now that he has, I am very happy to have been a part of it.”
“Chehre” is thus poised to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller experience. So on your “masks,” get set, go!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.