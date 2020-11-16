The film gets frequently, in fact, on and off, into fanciful, absurdly unrealistic zones: it is obvious that after the real uber-intensity of “Scam 1992,” director Hansal Mehta is out to have a relaxed ball of a time with “Chhalang.” In fact, he has even had a stiffly real, almost turgid time with his leading man Rajkummar Rao (“Shahid,” “Aligarh,” “Omerta,” “Citylights”) and this time both wanted to have a blast and add this relaxing film to their oeuvre.
As a completely relaxing and light entertainer, “Chhalang” works, just like a fictional sports biopic that was “Panga” earlier this year. Based in Haryana, like “Sultan” and “Dangal,” the film even mentions the latter film as a tribute, uses the dialect and focuses attention on the small town there. It has cute, lovable characters intimately connected with each other, and within its ambience, sends out the message that 2020 India is no backward ‘basti’ but one where a son and a father (and later a girl with them as well!) can have a peg together, where there are progressive parents, thriving aspects of gender equality and where young women if needed can go into “bars” or ride pillion on men’s bikes and so on.
“Chhalang” talks about a not-so-hardworking (!), indolent young man named Montu a.k.a. Maninder Hooda (Rajkummar Rao), who is, only by name, the Physical Training Instructor (PTI) in the local school runs by Mrs. Usha Gehlot (Ila Arun). He had no clear goals or determination, never had, and seems to thrive on impulsive decisions that do no good, cashing in on his family’s closeness to the principal. He does not even report to work on time.
Things change when he joins a fanatic group creating trouble for couples in the local park on Valentine’s Day and his victims are a respectable local middle-aged couple (Rajiv Gupta and Suparna Marwah) who are out for a stroll. Their fiery daughter Neelima (Nushrratt Bharuccha) happens to join the school the very next day as the Computers teacher and our friend is smitten by her. She gives him a direct piece of her mind.
Montu soon makes amends and friends with her, and a new teacher, Inder Mohun Singh (Zeeshan Quadri), as tough and ruthlessly result-oriented as he is qualified officially as a PTI, joins the school and Montu is told to “assist” him. Montu is outraged, even more so when he discovers that Singh and Neelima share a common Alma Mater and have become very good friends.
Montu and his old friend and senior, Shukla (Saurabh Shukla) suggest a unique thing to the principal: three sports can be chosen, Montu and Singh will choose their teams, and matches played: the loser will leave the job. Singh naturally chooses the best, Montu gets the most backward. Anyone watching movies for longer than the last 5 to 10 years will know the outcome, but there is a heartwarming twist to the rivalry all the same.
To ideate this and pit the school-kids against each other to assuage the egos of the teachers, and more things that come later, including the two occasions involving the dogs, and the contretemps with obdurate parents, things get into fanciful and even illogical zones, but the smooth ride throughout and the entertainment quotient of the film compensate, as it is all in a nice spirit.
Technically good, with serviceable background music, “Chhalang” is well-directed and the dialogues are thoroughly enjoyable. Rajkummar Rao is alright, Nushrratt Bharuccha is good, Zeeshan Quadri nice, and Ila Arun and Saurabh Shukla are quite effective, especially the former. Satish Kaushik gets his best role in a long time, and is non-gimmicky and excellent. Baljinder Kaur as his wife is fantastic, and so are all the kids.
Good, light fare for the festive season. When it’s about entertainment, when did logic matter much anyway?
Rating: ***
Produced by: Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar & Ankur Garg
Directed by: Hansal Mehta
Written by: Luv Ranjan, Zeeshan Quadri & Aseem Arrora
Music: Guru Randhawa-Vee, Yo Yo Honey Singh & Hitesh Sonik
Starring: Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Zeeshan Quadri, Saurabh Shukla, Ila Arun, Satish Kaushik, Baljinder Kaur, Suparna Marwah, Rajiv Gupta, Naman Jain, Garima Kaur, Vishal Ajmaria, Akash, Anmol Bajaj, Anvita Bhargavva, Avni Jain, Gowrav, Ajay Dalal, Deedakk Dalal, Himanshu Dalal & others
