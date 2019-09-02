MUMBAI— Riding high on the success of “Chhichhore” trailer, the entire cast and crew has been receiving accolades for their work. The director Nitesh Tiwari shared interesting insights about the prep the entire cast went through.
Said Tiwari, “Sports are an integral part of our growing-up years, and the competitiveness depends on the level at which you are playing. In ‘Chhichhore,’ we are referring to inter-hostel sports championships, which are called General Championship or GC.”
He added, “During my time, GC was a hot topic. It was a matter of great prestige for every hostel to win. It is still the same in most of the major colleges. That’s the kind of importance sports have. Although sports have been added in my film with a touch of humor, there comes a time when a real sportsman has to show his mettle. For those parts, we wanted our actors to look very authentic in whatever they were playing. In GC, football, hockey, badminton, table tennis, weightlifting, athletics, swimming, carrom, chess and many more games are played.”
Tiwari wanted an authentic feel, and therefore all the actors went through a rigorous training under renowned coaches, and their Physio and training ranged from three to five months.
The movie stars an ensemble cast of Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor with Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, and Nalneesh Neel. It releases Sept. 6.
