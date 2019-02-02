MUMBAI— Writer-director Nitesh “Dangal” Tiwari is currently working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Chhichhore” with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the leads. The first poster of the film revealed that there are two eras captured in the movie – one set in college (1992) and the other in present time.
Along with the plot, the filmmaker also revealed the names and nicknames of all the characters in the ensemble. While one character (Varun Sharma) is called Sexa because he’s always looking to get laid, there’s also one who is named Acid.
When asked about the quirky names, Tiwari said, “I have spent four years in a college hostel during my IIT days, and it used to be a tradition to call out names and tag people. The nicknames that we gave ranged from being conventional to extremely weird, depending on peoples’ names and the context behind them.”
Tiwari explained, “The names you have seen in the poster originate from my hostel, but we have tweaked them to suit the characters. For example, ‘Acid’ is a very angst-ridden guy and ‘Mummy’ is the homesick guy who misses his mother the most. The strange thing is that your so-called roomies will always call you by your nicknames, or rather, I still do that. I have my friends from IIT Bombay, and their nicknames are Guppa, Gucci, Puke, B-Zero, Dard Kumar, Skinny, Bhindi, Danda and many more.”
The content-driven filmmaker has decided to make a better and not bigger movie than “Dangal” like all truly talented and thus sensitive and passionate filmmakers. Pritam scores music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.