MUMBAI — Chhupe Rustam, an initiative by renowned director and producer Prakash Jha, is a homegrown Indian app that scouts for talent through a simple video sharing platform.
In a country with more than 1.3 billion people, making a space in Bollywood or any other performing platforms is a distant dream for many. Long queues outside casting agencies, competitions on small screens have definitely helped many to make their dreams come true. With persistence one can get auditions. However, reality shows, competitions and auditions have helped only a small chunk out of the many while countless continue to aspire for recognition and fame!
Commenting on the app launch, Prakash Jha said: “A wide gap still exists for those professionals who are into 9 to 5 jobs and cannot stand in long queues or slog hard for auditions but are extremely talented. Moreover, in smaller towns, young talents strive for a sustainable income, while their talent takes a back seat, because travelling all the way to Mumbai without a career backup is a big deal.”
“Interestingly, rural India also has such bright talent, who can rise to fame, if given a chance. But sadly, dreams and aspirations often die due to lack of a relevant platform. To bridge this gap and to reimagine a more convenient way of building a platform to display and spot talent, the concept of this app where people can share videos and stand a chance to be noticed by production houses and directors, from the comfort of their homes, was ideated 2 years back, Providing a stage through an app is a first of its kind initiative in India,” he said.
Chhupe Rustam is India’s first ever unified platform which allows users to showcase their talent in singing, dancing and acting, standing a chance to get noticed by production houses and casting directors, all from the comfort of their homes.
Amiya Mahapatra, came with the idea and concept of this innovative app and presented his idea to Jha and CEO of PJP Sunil Agrawal.
The app is also coming up with acting, singing and dancing contests. Interested people can upload their videos from the comfort of their homes, and the winners of the contest will be featured in a separate ‘Bay’ section.
The ‘Bay’ is a section for the casting directors and production houses and event organizers to spot talent. The platform is also like an aggregator that helps casting agencies and directors to post their requirements which will be featured on the app. Based on the requirements, people with relevant talent can share their videos. The app functions on a ‘no fee’ model. The app is now available on both Google Playstore and App store on iOS.
