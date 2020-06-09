You are supposed to be floored, get that? The producers are a young bunch of pseudo-intellectuals who have declared that they are funny men with as much determination as Mr. Amitabh Bachchan boycotting the media for around a decade in the 1970s. And come on, the film is written and directed by a National award-winning duo, okay? Not by a Rohit Shetty, okay? Those kinds of films, we all know, are infra-dig, infra-intelligent and very, very illogical. Only the dumb multitude likes them.
So have some sense, acquire some good taste, and think good things about a pretentious, pointless, meandering film that goes deep into sublime human psychology. Get into logic. A husband and father (Vinay Pathak) who is an illegal immigrant in Iraq in 2004 would not mind being arrested by the Americans who have imprisoned Saddam and are at war.
So what if his innocent family of wife (Tilottama Shome), son Chintu (Vedant Chibber) and daughter Lakshmi (Bisha Chaturvedi) will be even more helpless if he is imprisoned for a long time, or worse, shot or hanged by the Americans.
Frankly, all that the psycho dad wants is that his tot-of-sorts (Why do I say that? Wait, I will tell you!) should have a happy birthday even when there is war raging literally outside the house and everything is shut. He would not mind one bit if his son celebrates a Happy Birthday and then his father is taken away, maybe for good, just after a homemade cake is cut! He strikes a deal with the Yankee soldiers who have entered his house (to look for a suspect in a blast) that he will come quietly with them!
And yes, why is he ready to be arrested? Well, his son has a local friend his age, who has also come to attend the party (only two children can make it from 25 invitees!) who distributes—believe it or peanuts!—porn CDs to the American soldiers, and also loves watching videos of Saddam’s brutalities. And the Yankees find them in the house.
So what’s the story? His father is almost jailed because he refuses to divulge that his son and friend possess the CDs. Seriously. We are not joking. He is so logical about it. This is not the “Golmaal” series, see?
Well, folks, grow up. This is how a film about a kid’s birthday should be in 2020, okay? Evolved, logical, sensible, as sensitive as a porcupine, whatever! So what if kids, ideally, should not watch a film made by such luminaries? After all, they have Walt Disney’s films, Tom & Jerry and the Jurassic Park series, Rohit Shetty movies, the “Housefull” series and all kinds of dumb fare.
But what I would like to know is why the two Americans (one black, one white, and the black has to be good-natured, see?) in general behave like terrorists. And why the landlord (he has a back story revealed in a photograph and a couple of sentences) behaves like a classic fugitive, when, hopefully and presumably, he is not.
The problem (yes, I dare call it that!) is that such films usually have good performances by many in the cast, and Seema Pahwa as the grandmom, Vedant Chibber as Chintu, Bisha Chaturvedi as his sister Lakshmi and even Tilottama Shome as Chintu’s mother are all perfectly natural. Vinay Pathak is his usual self.
Massou as the landlord remains a shade over the top. The American soldiers are alright, though in the three-part structure of base-crisis-resolution, we are shown no truly logical resolution for the soldier’s change of heart in the end. But it’s all beautiful, see? A man who beats up the man of the house in front of his family (ditto the landlord) melts because the same gentleman offers himself as the sacrificial goat.
So just imagine! Instead of such superb and meaningful cinema, we dumbos like to watch “Amar Akbar Anthony,” “Pyaasa,” “Sholay,” “AndhaDhun,” “Badhaai Ho,” “3 Idiots” and—horror of horrors!—even “Taare Zameen Par” and “Chillar Party.”
The Wikipedia even describes this cinematic excrescence as a “comedy.” And you know what? This time, the joke’s on us. And it ain’t funny. Honest.
Rating: *1/2 (One only for the performances!)
Produced by: Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya & Gursimran Khamba
Written and directed by: Devanshu Kumar and Satyanshu Singh
Music: Naren Chandavarkar & Benedict Taylor
Starring: Vinay Pathak, Tilottama Shome, Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa, Vedant Chibber, Bisha Chaturvedi, Khalid Massou, Reginald L Barnes & Nathan Scholz & others
