MUMBAI—Choreographer Terence Lewis was recently honored with an Honorary in Performing Arts and Dance by the National American University in alliance with National Institutes of Education and Research, Asia.
Sharing his excitement, an overwhelmed Lewis took to his social media platform, and stated, “I’m still getting used to the title of Dr. Terence Lewis and am amused at the sound of it, though I have to admit, my first career choice in college, being an academically bright science student, was to get into Medicine. But thank goodness, I lost my admission into medical school by five marks then! This, in a way, is divine Serendipity! Thank you to all my students n teachers who have worked equally very hard to make me who I am today!”
Among the most successful dance choreographers and respected judges on television for dance reality shows, Lewis started dancing at the age of six. He has trained, among others, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sushmita Sen, Gauri Khan and Bipasha Basu.
