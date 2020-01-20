MUMBAI — Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, two of the youngest choreographers around, brought celebrities to the studio to shake their feet and give blessings for their new venture, PS Dance Studio.
Tiger Shroff, Neha Kakkar, Farah Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Ganesh Acharya, Krishna Abhishek and Manish Paul. were present.
This dance duo PIYUSH SHAZIA are all set to make dance lovers groove on their beat!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.