MUMBAI—While the umpteen awards that will happen for 2018, we strongly believe, are about individual lobbies, there can be little ambiguity about overall excellence in acting. Here are the finest performers of the year, listed film-wise for easy recall. And the films are listed alphabetically.
102 Not Out
Rishi Kapoor was incredible as the 75-year-old grouch, overshadowing Amitabh Bachchan. And the best thing about this was that Bachchan was superb as well – only Kapoor was that much better.
2.0
Akshay Kumar stole the show as the ornithologist on a mission who chooses the wrong way to spread the right message to the world. , Especially as the old man in the flashback, Kumar was exceptional.
3 Storeys
The rather addle-pated script saw Renuka Shahane Rana return to the screen with an incredible turn as the middle-aged Christian landlady.
AndhaDhun
Tabu was fantastic as the antagonist, and Ayushmann Khurrana, with his completely natural acting as the blind man, bowled us over.
Badhaai Ho
The film belonged completely to the old couple: Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, who were fantabulous as the husband and wife who go through a late pregnancy! And yet, there was someone who, whenever she appeared, stole the show: Surekha Sikri as the grandmom. Add Ayushmann Khurrana’s natural essay, and the film was a showcase of histrionics.
Gold
Akshay Kumar made all the extra effort to be a cocky, eccentric and even downright weird Bengali who was the coach for our hockey team, and took it to victory in the 1948 Olympics.
Hichki
Rani Mukerji put in an incredible performance as the teacher with Tourette’s Syndrome who is relentlessly cheerful even when hurt by others, beginning with her father! Mukerji’s tics and dialogues delivery seemed so effortless it was magical.
Karwaan
Irrfan Khan, for a change, was different from the Irrfan Khan of all his movies, who tends o be similar regardless of whatever role he plays. All credit must be given to director Akarsh Khurana who made him perfectly essay the insouciant character he played.
Kedarnath
Sara Ali Khan stole the show, a newbie effortlessly dominating a seasoned cast led by her hero.
Love Sonia
You could feel the vibe of Richa Chadha’s character. She made the madam from the brothel so believable you felt she was one.
LoveYatri
Ram Kapoor, as the garrulous golden-hearted uncle, was a revelation. Arguably, this was his best film role. Certainly, it was his best big-screen performance.
Mulk
Rishi Kapoor as the patriotic man in the dock, Manoj Pahwa as his hapless yet beleaguered brother, Kumud Mishra as the eccentric judge and Ashutosh Rana as the prejudiced prosecution counsel were all magnificent. It is a difficult choice to choose the winner among them (if such is needed), and yet, we would say that Kapoor and Pahwa outshone the rest, and Pahwa was a shade better because he had a shorter role.
Padmaavat
The film was all Ranveer Singh as the amoral Khilji, Bhansali or no Bhansali, Deepika or no Deepika, grand scale or no grand scale, “Padmaavat” owes, we think, a clean 50 percent of its business as well as appeal to Singh. And this writer remembers the warm hug he received when he told Singh, “Yours was a 5-star performance in a 4-star film!”
Parmanu
Check Boman Irani in incredible mode in this patriotic delight. He was so pitch-perfect and natural that few noticed the degree of his competency. Pretty much like how the best background music and VFX are never noticed and just boost a film!
Raazi
Alia Bhatt as the determined woman who has to sacrifice love and family for a bigger cause consolidated her position as one of the finest female actors of the year.
Raid
You had to watch Saurabh Shukla to believe how much he got into the skin of the corrupt politician who would stop at nothing to preserve his ill-gotten wealth, Maniacal and razor-sharp, he was easily among the best villains of the year gone by.
Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor has precious little competition as actor in this essay of Sanjay Dutt. Kapoor was note-perfect. Vicky Kaushal, as his naïve Gujarati friend, was another major asset to this blockbuster.
Simmba
Once again, Ranveer Singh put in a “5-star” turn in a “4-star” film. His biggest triumph lay in his seamless transition from corrupt to honest. He had good support from Ashutosh Rana as the honest senior cop.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Alok Nath, the perennial suffering elder, was cast in a totally revolutionary avatar. As the quirky and dominated patriarch who loves his drink, he was marvelous.
Stree
Pankaj Tripathi was in a class by himself as the bookshop owner who thinks no end of himself and still is the most placid man possible!
Zero
An abbreviated role but a terrific, detailed performance: Katrina Kaif as the emotionally-shortchanged superstar dwarfed even the author-backed cerebral palsy turn by Anushka Sharma, which was in-your-face more difficult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.