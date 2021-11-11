MUMBAI — It’s early days yet to see how the plethora of big-ticket (and all other) releases will play out next year, and on special days and weeks like Republic Day, Idd, Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali and Christmas. But “Sooryavanshi,” (which has just entered the 100 crore club, a first in about 20 months!) has set the ball rolling, showing that there is no stopping a powerful entertainer with all the right ingredients packaged to perfection.
The audience, fed up of being cooped up at home, with no movie attractive enough (and after word-of-mouth, worth a watch) to spend money on for a year and over 8 months, entered the movie halls despite all the negatives—inflated ticket rates, exorbitant food and beverage, 50 percent seating in 4 states in India and most places abroad, precautions like masks and so on, to shower overdue affection on a blockbuster.
In the last few months, only “BellBottom” was some kind of a distant cinematic match, but did not generate enough revenue or enthusiasm, albeit with the rider that in many regions, cinemas had not yet opened, and there were more states among the rest with alternate sitting. The Covid scenario then was also not as conducive to movie-watching.
But the main reason — overwhelmingly! — was that people were not tempted enough by the content. Action alone could not do the trick that 3 heroes, a top-name heroine, a star director and a complete package of masala manoranjan achieved even in these difficult times.
After all, even on OTT, how many pan-Indian audience-friendly films had come? The answer is a shocking Zero! Yes, “Shershaah,” “Ludo,” “Rashmi Rocket” and less than a handful of other films told good stories well, but none of them was blockbuster or repeat-value material. And in today’s times, post the streaming platform-of-20-months habit, audiences are now VERY clear of what they want to ‘experience” (that’s the right word!) in the movie halls, for they can watch all the small / medium / offbeat / slice-of-life / “meaningful” cinema they want at home! Even for international films, the product should be an extraordinary audio-visual experience worth the high ticket-prices. “Paisa Vasool (Vekue for money)” is the key term, and word-of-mouth the vital factor—even more than before!
Alongside “Sooryavanshi,” the Diwali release on OTT, “Meenakshi Sundareshwar” (also co-produced by Karan Johar) was beyond description and while the next OTT release will be “Squad,” an actioner marking Danny Denzongpa’s son Rinzing Denzongpa’s debut, the next theatrical release will be “Bunty Aur Babli 2 (“BAB 2”)” Nov. 19 from the Yash Raj Films stable.
This sequel (to “Bunty Aur Babli” in 2005) promises total entertainment, and is directed by Varun V. Sharma, an assistant to Ali Abbas Zafar, who has made blockbusters like “Sultan,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” one hit and two average successes but never a flop.
Yes, for me, directors decide the expectation quotient from a movie even more than the star cast, and so I expect “BAB 2” to be at least a hit if not more, based on face value (Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji with a possibly enticing pair of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari).
“Satyameva Jayate 2” (releasing Nov. 25) is hyped also because “Satyameva Jayate” did well and the same team has made the film. Obviously, director Milap Milan Zaveri and leading man John Abraham will take care of the content (read “masala”) and the film has a better chance at success (my personal opinion, of course) at the mass centers compared to the other sequel.
Competing with this film Nov. 26 will be Abraham’s bête noire Salman Khan’s high-voltage actioner (and remake of the Marathi “Mulshi Pattern”)—“Antim: The Final Truth.” Khan and his real-life brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will be seen here in a gritty face-off that marks the return of director Mahesh Manjrekar to Hindi cinema. This is one film that’s gonna take a whopper initial before it settles down to whichever grade of success it deserves on its merits.
Low-key rivals to “BAB 2” will be Ram “Neerja” Madhvani’s first OTT release, the actioner “Dhamaka” featuring Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur, and in the “SMJ 2”-“Antim” week will come “Chhorii,” the horror film hoping to suck in some audience because of its genre.
December denizens
Next month, we get to watch another star-son debut with the action extravaganza remake of a South hit, Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Tadap” featuring Ahan Shetty. Milan Luthria directs, and this is the first 2021 film with music by Pritam, who is, despite the lack of competition, still the top gun in his field. Tara Sutaria is the female lead. The film releases Dec. 3.
Dec. 10 has the lukewarm “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. Khurrana’s b-o. record has risen and fallen with the grade of the films he does, and Kapoor is not yet a star. Let us see if “CKA” is a welcome surprise or something else.
Dec. 24 will have the next blockbuster, albeit from a filmmaker with middle-of-the-road sensibilities—Kabir Khan—whose Salman Khan associations have led to box-office mega-business (“Ek Tha Tiger,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”). This is the much-awaited saga of India’s win in the 1983 World Cup and is aptly titled “83.” Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev and co-producer and wife Deepika Padukone, plays his reel wife too. A host of good actors are playing cricketers in this film, also with music by Pritam, also stubbornly holding on for a theatrical release.
And the year ends (Dec. 31) with the film that will decide whether the “Kabir Singh” hype was hype or had something serious to it—Shahid Kapoor stars in the South remake “Jersey,” featuring Mrunal Thakur again. Gautam Tinnaruri directs the film that will decisively affirm (hopefully) that Kapoor is a star of value.
