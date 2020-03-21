MUMBAI — The buzz around any Aamir Khan film is always high, and his much-awaited next, “Laal Singh Chaddha” is no different.
In a recent development, to cash in on the superstar’s stardom and popularity, a couple of multiplex chains have already started planning launches of their new cinema properties on “Laal Singh Chaddha”’s release date, as Khan’s films get most footfalls with cinema-goers swarming to the theaters.
The movie will see a Christmas release and the team, along with Khan, is leaving no stone unturned to deliver the best product to the viewers. The recent poster of Kareena Kapoor Khan that was unveiled by Khan on Valentine’s Day also raked up the excitement.
“Laal Singh Chaddha” has been the talk of tinseltown since it was announced and is the official remake of the Hollywood Classic “Forrest Gump.” Advait Chandan directs the film with music by Pritam.
