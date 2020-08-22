In "The Class of '83," the whole exercise is like an area of confusion wherein director Atul Sabharwal (whose only previous outing was the well-made YRF film "Aurangzeb" that was a commercial dud) does not know where to actually focus the story: the angst of the mill-workers in the 1980s when politicians joined hands with land sharks to ruthlessly throw them to the metaphorical dogs, or on the corruption rampant then, which as a social side-effect, decapitated honest cops and turned them into renegades.
In an effort to show the evils of those times, like the unabated rot in politics and the Dubai-based underworld and even the role Mumbai unintentionally played in the Punjab terrorism, the script emerges almost impotent in firing up the audience. There is no emotional connect whatsoever with the characters, beginning with Vijay Singh (Bobby Deol), the ace cop on a "punishment posting" who supervises the training of new cadets.
Vijay, initially idealistic, is now, in a perverted way, even more so, after the loss of his wife (Geetika Bhardwaj) and his punishment posting. He recognizes the five aspiring cops who score lowest in the exams but have, for him, exemplary qualities like a bond with each other and a healthy disrespect for playing by the book. As he believes that the end justifies the means, he decides to use them to wipe off a gangster, Kalsekar (Adesh Bhardwaj), who is sheltered by politician Manohar Patkar. So does he succeed?
A point here: It is deplorable that the only politician shown here is evil and yet is given him a name very similar to one of our most honest politicians ever—the late Manohar Parrikar. Somewhere, we think it shows the distorted sensibilities of the writers and the makers. He could have been named just about anything else—there were and are an abundance of corrupt Maharashtrian politicos then whose names could have been manipulated!
Bobby Deol, definitely looking over the hill (almost), tries to do a sincere job, but has pretty little action to do. His character has no sharp or subtle touches to make us feel for him. The five new actors, on the plus side, do not look like debut-making actors, which they are. On the other hand, other than Bhupendra Jadawat as Shukla, no one really makes an individual impact, though Sameer Paranjpe as Aslam is a pleasant personality.
While Vishwajeet Pradhan as the on-ground trainer is impressive and looks the part, Anuup Sonii is an acute disappointment—he does not even get the accent right, which should have been a key requisite for the casting. Joy Sengupta is too tepid.
Just like the film.
Shah Rukh Khan's production company needs to pull itself up: after the series "Bard of Blood," this is another too-bland and unfocused disappointment. Or are we as the audience expecting too much from him just because he bankrolled the superb "Badla" last year?
To sum up, a sad story is that NO film released since the lockdown on the web, whether designed for it or not, had the potential to be a blockbuster in the theatres—not even the few good ones. Do I see the distributors laughing all the way—though not obviously to the bank—for being saved from financial trouble?
Rating: **
Produced by: Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Gaurav Sharma
Directed by: Atul Sabharwal
Written by: S. Hussain Rizvi, Abhijeet Deshpande & Atul Sabharwal
Music: Viju Shah
Starring: Bobby Deol, Anuup Sonii, Joy Sengupta, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Hans Dev Sharma, Hitesh Bhojraj, Sameer Paranjape, Ninad Mahajani, Prithvik Pratap, Bhupendra Jadawat, Monika Panwar, Geetika Tyagi, Abhishek Bhalerao, Spruha Joshi, Akshay Tanksale, Ninad Mahajani, Prithvik Pratap, Ravi Singh, Adesh Bhardwaj & others
