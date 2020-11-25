MUMBAI—It is raining awards for ALTBalaji as the Indian homegrown OTT platform can’t seem to stop winning. The OTT platform added yet another feather to its cap by taking home a host of awards at the recently-announced India Content Leadership Awards 2020 organized by Inkspell Media.
Continuing to win plaudits from viewers and critics alike, ALTBalaji saw its shows “Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala,” “Mission Over Mars,” “Mentalhood,” “Ragini MMS Returns 2,” “Booo Sabki Phategi” and “Code M” claim awards in different categories.
The awards just kept on coming as one of the platform’s most well-acclaimed shows, “Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala” bagged the Best Fiction Content on an OTT Platform. For a realistic take on motherhood, “Mentalhood” went on to bag the Entertaining Content on an OTT Platform (Special Mention). “Mission Over Mars” bagged the Best Motivational Content on an OTT Platform, while “Ragini MMS Returns 2” won Best Horror Content on an OTT platform. “BOOO Sabki Phategi” and “Code M” won awards in the Best Humorous Content on an OTT platform and Best Thriller Content on an OTT Platform respectively.
ALTBalaji has the largest Hindi library of 68 Indian originals, with a plethora of content spanning multiple genres. Over three years, the platform has grown from strength to strength, going on to build a legacy of iconic shows like “Apharan,” “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain,” “Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat,” “The Verdict - State v/s Nanavati,” “Broken…But Beautiful,” “Test Case” and “Bose” among others.
For the upcoming season, ALTBalaji has an exciting pipeline, consisting of multiple shows. The festive month of November started with “Mum Bhai,” followed by “Bicchoo Ka Khel” and the recently launched “Dark7White.” The line-up is followed by “Who’s Your Daddy? Season 2,” “Paurashpur,” “LSD,” “Class of 2020 Season 2” and “Crashh.”
