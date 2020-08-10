MUMBAI — In monsoon, it’s raining awards for ALTBalaji as the Indian homegrown streaming platform can’t seem to stop winning big. With recent wins at the Talent Track awards and E4M Play awards, yet another feather has been added to the ALTBalaji cap by taking home a host of awards at the recently announced The Decade Awards 2020, organized by Inkspell Media.
ALTBalaji saw its shows “Mentalhood,” “Apharan,” “Home,” “Ragini MMS Returns Season 2,” “Booo Sabki Phategi,” and “The Verdict – The State vs. Nanavati” along with its CSR initiative Breast Buffer campaign claim awards in different categories.
ALTBalaji’s #BreastBuffer Campaign, which created awareness among viewers for the early detection of Breast Cancer by uniquely redesigning their buffer symbol, won the Best Ad Campaign - Cause/CSR/NGO/NPO. One of the platform’s most well-acclaimed shows, “Apharan” clinched the PR Campaign of the Decade award.
Having struck the right chord among viewers, “Mentalhood” went on to bag the Entertaining Content of the Decade Award. “The Verdict – The State vs. Nanavati” bagged the Drama Content of the Decade Award, while other popular shows like “Home,” “Ragini MMS Returns 2” and “Booo Sabki Phategi” won awards in the Motivational Content, Horror Content and Humorous Content of The Decade categories, respectively. “Boo Sabki Phategi” won the Humorous Satirical Content award.
ALTBalaji has the largest Hindi originals library of 60-plus Indian originals, and a plethora of diverse content spanning multiple genres, with something for everyone. Over three years, the platform has grown from strength to strength, going on to build a legacy of iconic shows like “Code M,” “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain,” “Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat,” “M-O-M: Mission Over Mars,” “Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala,” “Broken…But Beautiful,” “Test Case” and “Bose” among others.
