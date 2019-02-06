MUMBAI— “Everybody wants a sip of this Cola!” claims a press-release about the latest re-creation “Coca Cola” from “Luka Chhupi.” After the 1997 re-creation “Poster Lagwa Do” went viral, this track is spreading on social media like wildfire. People have loved the groovy music and thumping beats.
A rehash of the famous Tony Kakkar song, it sees the gifted singer croon again along with sister Neha Kakkar and with rap featuring Young Desi. Tanishk Bagchi, the re-creation specialist, recreates the song signaling an era when such songs are now at their peak. Lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon burn the dance floor, choreographed by Ruel Dausan Varindani.
The romantic comedy follows the story of Guddu and Rashmi, small town people who attempt a live-in relationship, but things go for a toss when their families get involved, leading to a hilarious mess. The Laxman Utekar directorial, co-starring Aparshakti Khurrana, Vinay Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios.
Watch the "Coca Cola" song from the film here.
