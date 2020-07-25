MUMBAI — Coconut Theatre, a wing of Coconut Media Box, has taken up an ambitious and challenging project during this lockdown. Their intellectual property, “Chai-Wai & Rangmanch - 2020” will see one online session every day with one theatre expert, either from India or various other countries, on their official Coconut Theatre Facebook page at 1800 hours IST.
Veteran actors, award winning playwrights and directors, make-up specialists, music composers, designers, choreographers and technicians share their golden experiences and inspirational moments from their personal lives. These will be useful to aspiring theatre students, amateur theatre artistes, writers, directors, composers, choreographers, make-up artistes, designers, technicians and theatre groups and the entire fraternity. These sessions are open for all and no registration is required.
Rashmin Majithia, managing director of Coconut Media Box LLP, said, “ “…Rangmanch” is the biggest activity for theatre practitioners and speakers from various cultures and age groups, who, despite not being conversant with the online process, willingly consented to join us. A few senior theatre experts who are over 80 years old have enthusiastically joined the fray too.”
Padma Shri Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner Rita Ganguly, M.S. Sathyu, Bansi Kaul, Balwant Thakur, Manoj Joshi, Neelam Mansingh, Satish Alekar, Dadi Pudumjee and Sangeet Natak Akademi winner. Dolly Ahluwalia, Prof. Ashok Bhagat, Prasanna, Suresh Sharma (director, National School of Drama), Amod Bhatt,. Anjana Puri, Neena Tiwana, Sanjay Upadhyay, Rohini Hattangady, Nadira Babbar and Himani Shivpuri have done their sessions.
Other participants include Chandradasan, Rajat Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Makarand Deshpande, Atul Satya Koushik, Arvind Gaur, Mahesh Dattani, K.K. Raina, Lillete Dubey, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Kulkarni, Raghubir Yadav, Lubna Salim, Darshan Jariwala, Siddharth Randeria, C. Basavalingaiah, Ila Arun, Aanjjan Srivastava, Alok Chatterjee, Salim Arif, Saif Hyder Hasan, Asif Ali Beg, Ranjit Kapoor, Tiku Talsania, Sachin Khedekar, Sandip Soparrkar, Vijay Kenkre, Neena Kulkarni, Jayati Bhatia, Suchitra Pillai, Vipul Mehta, Jimit Trivedi, Rajoo Barot, Ramesh Talwar, Kuldeep Singh, Chandrkant Kulkarni, Kewal Dhaliwal, Pallavi MD, Sumeet Raghavan, Ananth Mahadevan, T. S. Nagabharana, Apara Mehta and many other senior theatre experts.
The global theatre experts who have conducted sessions and been added to Coconut Theatre’s repertoire are artistic director Bruce Guthrie from UK (head of Theatre & Film at National Centre for the Performing Arts, Mumbai), artistic director Jonathan Hollander from New York, actor and director Mark Wakeling from UK, theatre director Amir Kabeel from Egypt, choreographer Ingri Fiksdal from Norway, writer-director David Woods from Australia, international production designer Neil Patel from USA (production designer for the play “Mughal-E-Azam—The Musical”), Megan Furniss, playwright from South Africa, actor-director Glenn Hayden from Australia, writer, actor and director Jessica Litwak from California, writer-director Ana Cândida Carneiro, USA, thrice winner of the Tony award Scott Pask also from USA, actor-director Motshabi Tyelele from South Africa and writer-director Jeff Baron from the USA.
The upcoming sessions are with Subhash Ghai (on July 31), Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Waman Kendre (ex-director, National School of Drama), actress Sushma Seth (July 27), Dolly Thakore (July 29), Supriya Pathak Kapur (Aug. 1), Shreyas Talpade (July 28), and Adil Hussain (July 26).
Rashmin Majithia, a renowned industrialist and also producer of Coconut Theatre, is going to do the 108th and last session of the first season of “Chai-Wai & Rangmanch – 2020.” He will share his views as a producer, considering the current situation, and his thoughts for starting the online theatre activity, thereby showing his passion for the performing arts.
Majithia feels that the Indian theatre industry has minimal support from the audience, corporates and other bodies compared to films, sports, music and other digital entertainment platforms. But Coconut Theatre has started a memorable movement and the response too is very encouraging, Both the Indian and international theatre fraternity has appreciated the initiative. The objective is to connect the entire local and global fraternity on one platform to emphasize an avenue of learning also to build a career. The vision is to achieve a YouTube channel with no cost.
Those wanting to watch the daily live sessions can like and follow the Coconut Theatre Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/watch/CoconutTheatre/555712818663573/
