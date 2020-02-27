MUMBAI — The “Code M” eight-part web series can be watched on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Apps. When two terrorists are killed by Major Gaurav and Major Bakshi in an encounter, a elderly woman accosts the Army HQ and insists that the two were not extremists but simple village youth. As a protest, because she is the mother of one of them, she tries to immolate herself. Of course, in this encounter, Major Ajay has also been killed.
Col. Suryaveer Chauhan (Rajat Kapur), who happens to be the father of Ajay’s fiancée (Anisa Butt), calls in army lawyer, Major Monica Mehra (Jennifer Winget), to investigate the case and restore the Army’s damaged repute.
He instructs Monica to work with her brain and not heart, and in her resolute investigations and routine enquiry with Gaurav and Bakshi, she stumbles upon some murky truths that show darker hued facts rather than the cut-and-dried case this seems to be. Determined, she follows the trail doughtily, and helping her is her ex-boyfriend, legal counsel Angad (Tanuj Virwani), who at first, feels she is being overbearing in her investigations.
For 8 episodes, the series moves at paces that change gears from rapid to leisurely, but there is nothing boring as the narrative grips throughout. From episode 6, things start really heating up, and while we seem to have the solution at the end of episode 7 (a denouement that has no connection with the Army, per se!), and Monica is set to go back to hometown Pune for her planned wedding), something happens that actually reveals the real truth in the final episode. And yes, there is a message of sorts, told through a slide in a rather preachy manner.
The story mixes up various elements, revealing which would be a spoiler (or spoilers, actually) here, and there is no edge-of-the-seat moment, but the use of brain more than fists, of conducting an investigation more like a deductive exercise, is what gives this show an edge over the patriotic stuff we have been watching in varied hues on the web.
The dialogues pack a low-key punch, as everything is more or less “real” rather than larger-than-life, and the performances excellent. Winget is wonderfully in character: correction, she builds her Major faithfully, connecting both as the helpless fiancée (summoned for a case on the eve of her wedding) and the obedient officer and sparkling as the resolute woman on a dirty trail. The climax leaves a major impact.
Tanuj Virwani may not have had a great innings in the movies, but does well, and Rajat Kapur is his usual competent self as the often confused between duty and truth colonel. Great cameos come from Seema Biswas as the woman who immolates herself, Meghna Kaushik as the wife of one of the officers and Anisa Butt as Ajay’s bereaved would-be bride and Chauhan’s daughter.
Technically, the film is skilled, but where it mainly scores is in the rather unusual drama with issues that are not commonly seen in army stories. And these surprise elements, which can be frighteningly real, are what make “Code M” score.
Rating: ***1/2
Directed by: Akshay Choubey
Written by: Shubhra Chatterji, Aniruddha Guha, Aparna Nadig & Sulagna Chatterjee
Music: Udbhav Ojha
Starring: Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virwani, Rajat Kapur, Keshav Sadhna, Aalekh Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Meghna Kaushik, Anisa Butt & others
