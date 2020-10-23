The bane of many Hindi movies in the last 10 to 15 years is the un-credited supporting artistes, and “Comedy Couple” is another example. We simply do not know who played the hero’s Sikh friend and mother. Pranay Manchanda, who plays their manager (the lead pair are a standup comedy couple) is another name who I otherwise happen to know about, but even he is not mentioned on any website despite his long role.
Yash Raj Films are in particular well-known for this —but by no means are they the exclusive ones—it is simply that YRF’s films probably have the highest list of good to great performances among them.
Having said this, “Comedy Couple” is no masterpiece but leaves you with a pleasant feeling of warmth after it is over. The story is as old as the hills of millennium Hindi cinema, but there is a nice emotional mounting, many contemporary touches and a few narrative licenses, like the hero’s Gandhian father Mukesh (Rajesh Tailang)’s too-easy conversion to a modern standup comedy aficionado.
The film narrates the love story of Deep Sharma (Saqib Saleem, by the film this actor is becoming more bankable, though he should now bring in more variety in his sheep-dog expression quality!) and Zoya Batra (Shweta Basu Prasad, yet again outstanding—here’s one actress who has never belied the promise she showed in her stunning debut as a kid in the 2002 “Makdee”). They are a standup comedy act as a duo and are in demand. They are also a live-in couple.
Zoya’s single mom (Pooja Bedi) is a painter of nudes in Paris. Deep has never told his small-town parents what he is doing, and they are under the impression that he works in a software firm as his father has sacrificed so much, monetarily and otherwise, for his education as an engineer. Of course, they would frown at also the live-in aspect. And Zoya’s mom does frown at her choice of man.
The easy camaraderie between Zoya and Deep is the highlight of the crisp two hours-minus film. The initial hiccups are there in their joint lives because few residential societies in Gurugram a.k.a. Gurgaon approve of live-ins, and this necessitates fake marriage certificates that are not so easily available. Marriage seems the only solution, but Zoya wants marriage with family—at least his. And since childhood, Deep has cultivated a massive habit of lying through his teeth, and has never suffered because of it and is thus encouraged at every step to utter convenient and instant lies!
The clincher comes when a single lie on “Gaumutra” (cow’s urine), a line used in one of their shows, snowballs into a crisis. Hindu zealots are livid at this supposedly “comic” remark on something sacred (Zoya’s idea, voiced by Deep), and by a chain of circumstances, Deep’s parents come to know of his truth. Alongside, the couple breaks up and starts doing solo shows.
Though the level of comedy is never the uproarious kind, certain incidents like what happens when a milk baron (another superb but unnamed actor) calls them to apologize, or when Deep goes to live with his super-untidy friend Rohan (Aadar Malik) or even the incidence of his strewing his wall with India’s great leaders’ photographs have good inbuilt humor. Some of the examples of humor in Rohan’s house may come across as crass, but he is truly funny in the sequence at the marriage registrar’s office.
In keeping with the current censor-less atmosphere, a few expletives come in and sex and its connotations are quite casual and open. The latter will enhance the youth connect as well, and is thankfully done tastefully. I liked the way Zoya’s character is etched—it is lovably human, with all her special points and few weaknesses. The script is racy, does not linger long on any issue, and even the romantic ups and downs are quickly and realistically done and relatable.
Rajesh Tailang as Deep’s father, Aadar Malik as Rohan and Deep’s mother perform very well. A special delight is the innocent-looking Sikh friend of the couple, who does so much for them. Pranay Manchanda as their manager is a natural.
The songs, as usual nowadays, remain a sore point. Bad lyrics, horrendous singing and diction (especially the female sad song) and creatively impoverished guitar-rich compositions are eminently forgettable. Time was when music companies took special care about songs in most of their own productions. Yoodlee Films is a division of Saregama, but then, film music, as we know it is as a global magnet, is almost over of late.
But as a filmmaking company, Yoodlee Films, after many abominable pseudo-intellectual—and worse—productions (I could complete and review only one film sometime ago after watching many that I could not sit through!) finally gets it act right. We hope “Comedy Couple” is a sign of (still) better films to come from them.
Watch this film for its fluffy warmth. Critics may nitpick, especially those who have heaped hosannas on earlier Yoodlee products—but for the viewer, this is the most pleasant of the exercises we have seen since the lockdown began, especially in its breezy freshness. Director Nachiket Samant can do still better but gets more than pass marks if we view the simple film from the audience’s perspective. There is an extra half-star for Shweta Basu Prasad—she is superb in an above-average film.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Vikram Mehra & Siddharth Anand Kumar
Directed by: Nachiket Samant
Written by: Raghav Raj Kakker, Kashyap Kapoor, Bikas Ranjan Mishra & Gaurav Sharma
Music: Karthik Rao
Starring: Saqib Saleem, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pranay Manchanda, Pooja Bedi, Rajesh Tailang, Aadar Malik & others
