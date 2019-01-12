MUMBAI—Touted as India’s biggest Punjabi Music Festival, 'Crossblade' is a property of Speed Records (the biggest Punjabi Music label across the globe) and EYP Creations. It focuses on celebrating the origin and growth of Punjabi music. This will be India’s first high-scale regional music festival combining Global and Indian Punjabi music in a fusion.
Considered as the Mecca for Punjabi music and providing raw talent promotions on a massive platform, “Crossblade” aims to take Punjabi beats into the hearts of the youth. The first edition of the season is taking place in Jaipur in JECC Jan. 19 and 20.
The Festival will include Bhangra music, Punjabi flavored delicacies and traditional Punjabi décor. It also launches various new experiential musical acts giving Punjabi artistes a huge platform to create a wide reach.
The schedule of artistes for this two-day festival is as follow:
Jan. 19: The Doorbeen, IKKA and RS Chauhan, Shirley Setia and Gulnazar, Jasmine Sandias, Milind Gaba, Bohemia and Parmish Verma.
Jan. 20: Nissi Band, Kamal Kahlon and Param Singh, Prabh Gill along with Romantic Saga, Akhil, The Musical Journey by B. Praak ft. Armaan Bedil, Gurnazar, Jassie Gill and Babbal Rai and Folk & Funky by Jazzy B.
Crossblade is aiming at bringing alive the spirit of Punjabi Music and culture via a combination of music genres. It includes over 40 artistes and two dedicated music stages for different forms and genres of music, with over 25000 audiences attending the previous editions of the festival.
