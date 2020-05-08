MUMBAI — Composer Jatin Pandit and his son Raahul Jatin team up on a spiritual song, “Prabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The effort is directed towards awakening collective consciousness.
The heart-wrenching number appeals to all humanity to take care of the less fortunate. The song, titled “Prabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar,” poignantly captures the biggest crisis that humanity is suffering. Penned and composed by Jatin Pandit, the music is produced by Raahul and the singers are both Jatin and Raahul.
The song was shot at home and features Jatin and Raahul in white attires as a mark of peace and harmony that they are seeking for the world through the song. The lyrics summarize the suffering of millions of people, loss of livelihood, homes and above all lives. From the depths of their heart they are appealing to the Almighty for a cure and delivery from abject poverty that a large section of people are pushed into due to the pandemic.
Jatin Pandit stated, “I had set out to compose a romantic track on the lines of “Pehla Nasha” (“Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander”) upon a request from my producer friend. I have genuinely been very heavy hearted with the situation we are facing today, and despite sitting for hours, I just could not get to thinking romantic because this has been weighing upon me. As I kept sitting there, in front of my instruments, all I could think of is how millions of people are suffering all over the country and the world at large. This is when I wrote the song and started humming, when Raahul walked in.”
Raahul added, “I heard my dad humming the melody and I picked up his notebook to read the lyrics. I joined him in to sing the song and I realized that this should reach everyone, it must be recorded. I felt a sudden sense of calm and strength while singing the song and instantly felt that everyone needed that dose of calmness, and above all, strength. We got to the recording and in a few hours “Prabhu Hum Ko Shama Kar” was reverberating in our studio. I finished the music programming part of the song and it sounded divine.”
Visuals used in the song are stock images that were procured and edited alongside the duo’s singing. Raahul Jatin made his debut last year with a single, “Aankhon Ke Ishaare,” released by Zee Music that got very good response.
