MUMBAI—35 years after his father’s debut as composer (as part of the Mandhir-Jatin duo and the 1984 film “Dil Hi Dil Mein”), veteran music composer, Jatin (of Jatin- Lalit) Pandit’s son Raahul Jatin marks his debut in the music industry with a groovy yet melodious single, “Aankhon Ke Ishaare,” which released on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel. Composed and sung by Raahul Jatin, the freshly-brewed number is padded up with a refreshing video featuring Raahul and Simone in an intimate dance choreographed by Shazia and Piyush. The song is penned by Kumaar and mixed and mastered by Eric Pillai.
Raahul has been training in classical music under his father’s strict tutelage from the age of five and credits his sound foundation to him. Apart from training in music, he has taken up formal training in freestyle dance from Shiamak Davar and has learned acting from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles.
Talking about his debut, Raahul said, “The melody took about four days to compose and, after that, I roped in few of my American friends who are music producers, and we punched in the groove. The video was a true learning experience, and we shot it in one day. Tiring but genuinely exciting, it has me doing back-flips and cart-wheels in the song. Digital music is just not listening to a song – it’s watching it as well. You have to be more than just a singer for the audience to connect with you. The song is also very different from the trending ones.”
Talking about his son’s debut, Jatin stated, “Raahul has been a very dedicated pupil from childhood. We never pushed him to take up music. It came to him as a calling. Once he decided so, we ensured he observed discipline to cultivate a good voice quality. In this generation, music is served with a lot of frills, but if a singer’s voice quality is compromised, the very foundation becomes weak. I was careful that Raahul should not get swayed by the distraction of glamour. The rest is totally his doing. There is a lot of competition out there, and it is a tough profession that he has chosen. His talent and dedication will determine his future from here on.”
