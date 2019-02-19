MUMBAI—Veteran music composer Khayyam, who has turned 92, didn't feel like celebrating his birthday here and said he has donated Rs 500,000 towards relief efforts for the family members of those who died in the Pulwama terror attack.
Khayyam turned 92 on Feb. 18.
Talking to the media when Big Urdu Awards honored him at his residence, Khayyam said: "I am feeling really sad with what has happened in Pulwama, so I didn't feel like celebrating my birthday. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack.
"I hope the Indian government will solve these issues. We have decided to donate Rs 500,000 to Prime Minister's Relief Fund, and we are trying to donate more funds through our trust to support martyrs' families."
Khayyam has composed music of successful films like "Kabhi Kabhie," "Umrao Jaan," "Trishul," "Noorie" and "Bazaar."
On his birthday, Khayyam said: "I am at a loss of words to express my gratitude towards people who came over to my residence to wish me on my birthday. I am thankful to God, my audience and people from the film industry who have loved and supported me in my journey."
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wished Khayyam on his birthday over the phone, and the composer says he respects her like a mother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.