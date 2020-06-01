MUMBAI — Some composers always cross the line. They become friends more than remain celebrities. Warm, always smiling whenever we met (which was not that often) and strongly positive, Wajid-bhai, as I called him, was one of the nicest human beings in the music biz.
Just a few months back, I visited him at his new studio and he enthusiastically showed me every small thing and introduced me to a couple of team members. Equally cordially, he had invited me often to his earlier music room—often. He was always warm, physically affectionate, totally genuine and dismissive of his health issues when I had called him after learning of them through news.
In a duo, differences always crop up, even if they are siblings. But Wajid was so caring and nice that his fond elder brother, Sajid Ali, left his business ambitions to be with his brother in music when he wanted to take it up as a career. A standout point of the duo was that they were never indifferent to the quality of their music—as with veterans, they cast their singers, and preferred playback artistes to crooners, and never employed cheap poetry.
This hugely talented man, Wajid Ali Khan, son of the late table maestro Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, and the second half of the popular Sajid-Wajid duo, passed away early morning Jun. 1 after a long battle with a kidney ailment. It is also said by a section of the industry that he had contracted Covid-19 while in hospital. He was 42, and is survived by his mother, brother and partner, and wife Maryam and two children.
He had been on ventilator support for the last four days and had recently undergone a transplant. A shocked industry, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Sulaiman Merchant, Vishal Dadlani and Parineeti Chopra gave heartfelt tributes.
Of course, the main emotional tribute came from Salman Khan, whose association with him spanned 20 years, from Sajid-Wajid’s debut film “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya,” Khan’s home production in 1998, to the two songs Sajid-Wajid composed during the lockdown, “Pyaar Karona” and “Bhai Bhai,” which Khan sang, his last release, “Dabangg 3.”
Tweeted Khan, “Wajid, will always love, respect, remember and miss you as a person and your talent. Love you and may your beautiful soul rest in peace.” The duo and Khan had collaborated on over 20 films.
Said Priyanka, who had done “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” and “God Tussi Great Ho” with the duo, “I will always remember Wajid's smile. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”
Her cousin Parineeti Chopra, with whom the duo did “Daawat-e-Ishq” recalled their many musical discussions. She said that he was one of the nicest men in the industry and was always singing, all heart, always positive. You will truly be missed Wajid bhai,” she tweeted, as she recollected singing with him at sunset under the Taj Mahal at a concert.
Varun Dhawan said that Wajid was very close to his family as he had done so many of his father David Dhawan’s films, including his own “Main Tera Hero.” He recalled his positive nature and warmth.
Vishal Dadlani tweeted to Sajid Khan that “you will never be alone and our brother will never be forgotten.”
A singer as well, Wajid Ali also acted in small roles in films like “Wanted.” The brothers began with some non-film albums, including the T-series upper-seller “Deewana” with Sonu Nigam and among their best work in cinema was “Chori Chori” and “Veer” besides the blockbusters “Partner,” “Dabangg,” “Rowdy Rathore” and “Wanted.”
They also scored high in “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi,” “Main Tera Hero,” “Hello,” “Wanted,” “Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai,” “Teri Meri Kahaani,” “Chashme Baddoor,” “Main Aur Mrs Khanna” and “Daawat-e-Ishq” and with the single songs they composed in “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya,” “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Singh Is Bliing” besides their piecemeal work in “Hello Brother” and “Heropanti” among others.
