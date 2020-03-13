MUMBAI — Upcoming films have been indefinitely postponed owing to cinema halls being shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, but the films that were already running are bearing the brunt.
The Tiger Shroff-starrer "Baaghi 3" and this week's release "Angrezi Medium,” which brings back Irrfan, are the hardest hit.
"Baaghi 3,” which released in India on March 6, was doing brisk business till many states declared an emergency, directing halls to shut down. The film recorded the biggest opening of 2020 so far, raking in Rs 17.50 crore on day one.
However, "Baaghi 3" is currently witnessing a slump at the box office after cinema halls were shut down in Delhi, Maharshtra, Jammu, Bihar, Orissa, Karnataka and Kerala, at the time of going to press.
Meanwhile, from Ranveer Singh's "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" to Farhan Akhtar's "Toofaan" and Vicky Kausal-starrer "Sardar Udham Singh,” makers of several high-profile films have rescheduled release dates of their respective movies in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
"Jayeshbhai Jordaar" is now slated to release on Oct. 2, which was the initial release date of "Toofaan.” The Farhan Akhtar boxing drama has now been scheduled for Sept. 18.
Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media and shared that his upcoming film "Sardar Udham Singh" has been pushed to Jan. 15, 2021. The film is based on the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O' Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.
The decisions come a day after the Delhi government officially announced the shutdown of all cinema halls in the Capital until March 31 due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Bihar, Orissa, Karnataka, Kerala and Jammu are other centers where cinemas have been shut down.
