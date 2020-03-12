MUMBAI —The March 24 release date of Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi” starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh has been postponed due to the Coronavirus scare. The industry, though reeling under a shortage of hits (after “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” there has only been “Baaghi 3”) has welcomed this decision as a major movie like this cannot take risks of poor footfalls.
Reportedly, more than 70 cases have been so far detected in India, and Rohit Shetty’s cop universe will have to wait, despite the intriguing promo released on his Instagram.
As per bollywoodhungama.com, a song launch of the film was also canceled, and a new release date for the film is being worked out. This also seems like a wise decision now since footfalls to theaters seem to be falling at many places both in India and definitely overseas.
To make matters a shade worse comes news of a rift between Shetty and his leading lady Katrina Kaif, and the filmmaker being trolled with the recently-organized #ShameOnRohitShetty trending on Twitter.
Reports suggest that Shetty has apparently ‘unfollowed’ the actress on Instagram. A recent statement of Shetty on Kaif's presence of one scene in the film has irked fans. After receiving backlash, Shetty apparently took this step.
In his recent interview, Shetty had spoken about a particular scene featuring Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn and got termed as a sexist as he had said, “No one will look at Katrina with Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer in the frame and a blast happening in the background.” The scene can be seen in part in the Instagram video mentioned above, which was posted by the filmmaker: https://www.instagram.com/p/B870iNPh2ix/
However, Kaif took to her Instagram account to clarify and defend Rohit Shetty and stated that his statement was taken out of context. It was in his interview with a portal called Film Companion that he had said, “If you look closely, she (Katrina Kaif) is blinking during it. After the fourth take, she came to me and asked ‘Can we take one more?’ and I said, ‘Katrina, I will tell you honestly, no one is going to look at you.”
“She (Katrina) got so wild, and I said three guys are walking with blasts happening behind, nobody will notice you. And I kept that shot. In the promo, she blinks while walking. But kaun dekhega (Who will notice)?”
Kaif said, “I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit-sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day.”
