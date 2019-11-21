MUMBAI — To mark 30 days to the release of “Dabangg 3,” for the first time ever, Chulbul Pandey's animated avatar storms the internet with customized “Dabangg 3” GIFs and stickers, as Chulbul has a unique gift for fans. Now, fans can express themselves the Chulbul way with “Dabangg 3” GIFs.
The GIFs were launched on WhatsApp Nov. 20, and will be available on the GIPHY homepage from Nov. 21. Stickers will be live on Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok from Nov. 22.
Chulbul has been receiving love since 2010 and having him on your fingertips will double the fun and enrich the social media experience in “Dabangg” style.
Earlier, on International Men’s Day, Pandey honored the most daring, awesome and badass a.k.a. “Dabangg” men. One of the most memorable reel cops, Chulbul Pandey redefines Dabangg as D for D-aring, A for A-wesome, B for B-adass, A for A-ur, N-autanki ka, G-azab ka G-atbandhan, which reflects the essence of all such men!
Chulbul’s Parivar (family), which comprises Chulbul, Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) and Makhi (Arbaaz Khan) asked everyone to recognize and honor the men in their lives who display these characteristics and represent the essence of being a Dabangg.
Chulbul has thus started a new contest for fans to figure out the new hook step from the “Hud Hud” song. The winners will get to meet Chulbul Pandey in person.
