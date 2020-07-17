MUMBAI – Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital after complaining of breathlessness and mild fever July 17 evening. Both had tested positive for Covid-19 July 12.
Her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and father-in-law, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, had tested positive for coronavirus a day before, July 11, and have been in the same hospital since then.
The actress and her daughter were living in isolation at home after testing positive.
Big B was the first to confirm his hospitalization on Twitter July 11. On July 12, Abhishek had announced on his verified Twitter account that Aishwarya and Aaradhya had also tested positive but would be quarantining at home.
Abhishek’s mother Jaya Bachchan has tested negative.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan July 17 took to Instagram and thanked everyone who have been praying for their speedy recovery and showering well wishes ever since they were diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.
Expressing his gratitude toward all his well-wishers, Big B pointed out that individual responses are not possible due the restrictive protocols of the hospital.
“In happy times, in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well-wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer ...we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all… in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive, so individual responses are not possible… but we see, read, hear all of you … thank you ever,” Big B wrote.
Along with it, he posted a picture in which he is seen with son Abhishek. Bachchan senior strikes a smiling pose in the frame.
Reacting to the post, actress Katrina Kaif commented: “Prayers are with you.”
Actor Dino Morea commented: “God bless you.”
Big B had posted a similar note of thanks along with a picture of deities July 16 night on Twitter.
