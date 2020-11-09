MUMBAI— Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated COVID warriors at a function organized by Bhamla Foundation at Raj Bhavan.
Present at the event were Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, playback singers Shaan and Palak Muchchal and actor Ali Fazal, along with Bhamla Foundation chairman Asif Bhamla.
Through the last eight months, the foundation, along with celebrities and influencers, worked tirelessly to ensure that the crisis is dealt with effectively.
Ali, who returned from El Gouna festival in Egypt Nov. 3, was elated to be present at the function where the COVID warriors (on-ground healthcare workers) were felicitated.
He said, “It has been a rather nostalgic event. I had the honor to go back to the Raj Bhavan after years. This institution holds great value to me for personal reasons. But credit where it’s due—the Bhamla Foundation has done wonders during these tough times. There have been others too who have relentlessly worked to help the needy. It’s been a fight for and by the common man.”
“So it was indeed a proud moment to see such eminent personalities, especially from the health sector, or rather warriors, felicitate each other. These are people who will eventually bring us out into a new world that is safe and sound. We are all birds of the same feather. There is a lot to do ahead. My respect to all doctors and police personnel across Maharashtra, who have relentlessly worked, despite the personal dangers of this pandemic.”
The actor recently released “Mirzapur 2” and is awaiting the release of “Death on the Nile.” He is expected to kick off the shoot of his next Hollywood project “Codename Johnny Walker” soon.
