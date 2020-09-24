“Crackdown” is a fast-paced, no-holds-barred espionage thriller with all the convolutions and twists needed for a drama that revolves around spies, agents, terrorists and RAW.
At face value, it is super entertaining, and even the cliffhanger at the end is cerebrally designed, with this one story clearly and gratifyingly completed. The action and VFX are done very well, and at an 8-episode length with a total run-time of around four hours, it is thankfully crisp and never drags.
The only issue we have with the treatment is the very “filmi” way in which director Apoorva Lakhia and his writer Suresh Nair move. That ends up making the series a wee bit dated! The climax is very much like a film’s, like the last encounter between Zoravar (Iqbal Khan) and his personal enemy (no spoilers!) could have been fast and furious and final with him shooting the other. Instead, he just tosses his opponent down the stairs. The hero and the villain have a hand-to-hand combat on the tarmac and the hero, Riyaaz (Saqib Saleem) is in Salman Khan mode—shirtless.
There is a completely needless gory blood-letting scene at the airport and more “filmi” tropes in the script, lines and treatment from the beginning. On the other hand, a barrage of expletives, especially voiced by Zorawar, probably help us realize clearly enough that this is not an extended 4-hour film but a web show for which censors do not exist!
RAW is disturbingly shown to be a hotbed of internal politics, where the chief Ashwini Rao (Rajesh Tailang) is at loggerheads (or the other way round) with his frustrated deputy Zorawar (Iqbal Khan). Zorawar comes across as a dense, rather self-obsessed individual to whom even Ashwini’s ace agent Riyaaz becomes like a practical instructor each time! Note also the ‘filmi’ secular element, with Riyaaz being a Muslim, and there is a line to show that Muslims are also about their “imaan” (honesty, principles et al) rather than about their religion.
The human angle of Ashwini’s affection for his family seems a shade needless in view of what happens later, though the troubles of Zorawar in his own eccentric lifestyle are more riveting.
Technically, the series is extremely well-done, and the characters are interesting. There is an interesting plotline and the series is consummately directed, which is ironically why the “tropes” end up jarring more. The contemporary feel of “Special Ops” and even “Code M” are missing here because of this shortfall.
The camerawork (Fasahat Khan) is brilliant come Mumbai, Delhi, Kathmandu or Srinagar, though Chandigarh, Kasauli and Nanded are also among the actual locations. Amar Mohile’s background score, as always, is routine.
Saqib Saleem is reliable, again as always, and Iqbal Khan is excellent despite his profanities. Rajesh Tailang is very impressive in his limited role. Waluscha De Sousa is very good in parts, and Shriya Pilgaonkar makes a mark. From the rest, Ram Menon as Max makes a good impact.
So does the series, despite the flaws. But without the overdose of film formulae, it could have got a higher rating. Let us hope Season 2 (when it comes) is devoid of the fault-lines present here.
Rating: ***1/2
Produced by: Sameer Shaikh & Apoorva Lakhia
Directed by: Apoorva Lakhia
Written by: Suresh Nair & Chintan Gandhi
Music: Amar Mohile
Starring: Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Walushca De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang, Ankur Bhatia, Ram Menon, Ekavali Khanna, Tanya Desai, Tauqeer Alam Khan, Vipin Bhardwaj, Saba Saudagar, Mudasir Bhat, Gauhar Khan, Harry Parmar, Palak Jaiswal, Ajay Choudhary & others
