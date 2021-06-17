MUMBAI — Cricketer-turned-actor S. Sreesanth, known as Sreesanth in films, has signed a new Hindi film titled, “Patta,” which will be written and directed by R. Radhakrishnan. It is an experimental political thriller in which the former Indian pacer plays a CBI officer’s role.
“Sreesanth enacted the character for me. I liked his interpretation,” said Radhakrishnan.
He told the tabloid Bombay Times that the “officer’s next moves cannot be predicted by his colleagues. He is good-looking and intelligent.” His quest for an actor, said Radhakrishnan, ended with the cricketer from Kerala.
Previously, Sreesanth has been seen in films like “Aksar 2” and “Cabaret” (Hindi), “Kempe Gowda 2” (Kannada) and “Team 5” (Malayalam).
“Patta” has been planned as an actioner with a lot of music and dance and Suresh Peters is scoring music. Peters first made his mark singing for A.R. Rahman in the 1990s.
The film is being produced by Nirup Gupta under the banner of NNG Films. The team is waiting for the restrictions to be lifted before the film goes on floors.
