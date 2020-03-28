MUMBAI — Celebrating cinematic brilliance across the nation, Critics’ Choice Film Awards announced the winners of the second edition of feature film awards with a first-of-its-kind Digital Awards. The event, that was supposed to be held March 14 was canceled. And now the team of Critics Choice Film Awards came up with a brilliant idea of announcing the winners digitally.
The results denote the victory of content over the usual aspects of popularity and box-office collections.
The Film Critics’ Guild and Motion Content Group, in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital, announced the winners of the second edition of Critics’ Choice Film Awards on their Facebook page and YouTube channel Mar. 28 at 5 p.m. IST. Like last year, the awards have honored the performances and films solely on the merit of their content, which is often dominated by the commercial biggies.
This year Critics’ Choice Film Awards have honored Best Film, Best Actor Male, Best Actor Female, Best Director and Best Writing in Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi and Malayalam.
Critics’ Choice Film Awards also introduced special awards categories announcing “Super Deluxe” (Tamil) as the Movie of the Year, honoring Javed Siddiqui for his “Extraordinary Contribution to Cinema” and conferring the “Gender Sensitivity Award” to “Mukherjee Dar Bou” (Bengali).
Dominating the awards in every category, the Tamil hit “Super Deluxe” also bagged the Best Film in Tamil. The film also witnessed Vijay Sethupathi winning the Best Actor Male and Thiagarajan Kumararaja bagging Best Director and Best Writing.
India’s official Academy Award entry “Gully Boy” witnessed a stronghold in the Hindi category, bagging the Best Actor, Best Director and Best Film. The acclaimed Gujarati film “Hellaro” won big with awards in almost every category including Best Actor, Best Director, Best Film and Best Writing.
Winners List:
Hindi:
Best Actor Male- Ranveer Singh (Gully Boy)
Best Actor Female- Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni)
Best Director- Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy)
Best Film- Gully Boy
Best Writing- Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki (Article 15)
Telugu:
Best Actor Male- Nani (Jersey)
Best Actor Female- Samantha Akkineni (Oh! Baby)
Best Director- Gowtam Tinnanuri (Jersey)
Best Film- Mallesham
Best Writing- Vivek Athreya (Brochevarevarura)
Tamil:
Best Actor Male- Vijay Sethupathi (Super Deluxe)
Best Actor Female- Amala Paul (Aadai)
Best Director- Thiagararajan Kumararaja (Super Deluxe)
Best Film- Super Deluxe
Best Writing- Thiagararajan Kumararaja, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Mysskin & Neelan K. Sekar (Super Deluxe)
Bengali:
Best Actor Male- Kaushik Ganguly (Kedara)
Best Actor Female- Swastika Mukherjee (Kia and Cosmos)
Best Director- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)
Best Film- Kedara
Best Writing- Atanu Ghosh (Robibaar)
Gujarati:
Best Actor Male- Jayesh More (Hellaro)
Best Actor Female- Deeksha Joshi (Dhunki)
Best Director- Abhishek Shah (Hellaro)
Best Film- Hellaro
Best Writing- Abhishek Shah, Prateek Gupta, Saumya Joshi (Hellaro)
Kannada:
Best Actor Male- Rishi (Kavaludaari)
Best Actor Female- B. Jayashree (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)
Best Director- Jayathirtha (Bell Bottom)
Best Film- Bell Bottom
Best Writing- Dayananda T K (Bell Bottom)
Malayalam:
Best Actor Male- Mammootty (Unda)
Best Actor Female- Parvathy (Uyare)
Best Director- Aashiq Abu (Virus)
Best Film- Kumbalangi Nights
Best Writing- Syam Pushkaran (Kumbalangi Nights)
Marathi:
Best Actor Male- Sandeep Kulkarni (Dombivali Return)
Best Actor Female- Mrinal Kulkarni (Welcome Home)
Best Director- Nipun Dharmadhikari (Dhappa)
Best Film- Dhappa
Best Writing- Sumitra Bhave (Welcome Home)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.