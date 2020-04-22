MUMBAI — Crocs and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will donate 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare professionals in Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka to assist them in the fight against COVID-19. Crocs, Inc., in partnership with the brand’s global brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, announced this Apr. 22.
Chopra, actor, producer and global UNICEF ambassador, stated, “Healthcare professionals across the country are our true superheroes, working everyday to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. While we cannot even imagine what it is like to be in their shoes, we can at least help them be comfortable in them. Because of the nature of their work, it is critical for them to have easy-to-clean shoes and apparel for themselves. I’m so proud to work with Crocs India to give shoes to healthcare professionals in public and government hospitals. We are so glad to be able to offer this support and hope this helps these caregivers in the fight against this virus.”
The Crocs shoes are designed with Croslite material that helps provide all-day comfort. The ability to easily clean the shoes will give healthcare professionals ease of mind before they go home.
Andrew Rees, Crocs president and ceo, stated, “We have spoken to healthcare workers and facilities all over the world, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as the ability to easily clean them before or after shifts. These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time. We would like to thank the respective state governments in helping us with this initiative.”
Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. In 2020, Crocs will reinforce its mission of “everyone comfortable in their own shoes” with the fourth year of its global Come As You Are campaign.
