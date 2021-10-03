MUMBAI — Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested Oct. 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.
Aryan and seven other youths were taken into custody by the NCB, and subsequently, formally arrested.
Initially, Aryan and two others — Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant — were arrested, and the trio was produced before the Esplanade Magistrate Court, amid tight security, late on Oct. 3 and sent to the NCB's custody for one day till Oct. 4, a prosecution lawyer told media persons.
Charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they will be produced again before the court Oct. 4 for their judicial custody, even as their legal team, including Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, plan to challenge the NCB action in the Bombay High Court on Monday.
The others who remained under the NCB's detention — Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Vikrant Chhokar, and Gomit Chopra, were subsequently arrested.
They will be produced before a magistrate's court after undergoing their medical tests for remand.
Earlier, NCB's Superintendent V.V. Singh, in his arrest memo, said that Aryan Khan was being arrested under the NDPS Act for his "involvement in the consumption, sale and purchase of contraband" (drugs) along with other known and unknown persons.
The arrest was made in connection with the seizure of 13 grams cocaine, 5 grams MD, 21 grams charas, and 22 pills of MDMA, totally worth Rs 1,33,000 from him.
Aryan Khan, 23, acknowledged and said that he understood the grounds of his arrest and has informed his family of the same.
The star son and the others were detained by the NCB since morning.
The action came after the NCB's swoop on Oct. 2 evening aboard the Cordelia Cruises deluxe ship as it was preparing for a scheduled Mumbai-Goa voyage, shocking the people, especially in the entertainment industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.