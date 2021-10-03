Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (right) poses for a picture with his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan as they attend the pre-engagement party of India's richest man and Reliance Industries Limited Chairman, Mukesh Ambanis eldest son Akash Ambani and fiancee Shloka Mehta, in Mumbai on June 30, 2018. (Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)