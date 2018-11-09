MUMBAI— He’s a master at action and comedy, but neither works big minus the right emotions within them. That Rohit Shetty, at heart, is a sentimental and emotional man is proved not only by his success streak in cinema but also by his social media comment recently on the Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone wedding.
He said, “When we started the film he was a young talented star, but today as he performs his last shot for Simmba, I know I’ve earned a kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new journey with someone equally wonderful as him. I am proud to show off today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma.”
For those who do not quite recall what is the connection between Meenamma and Shetty, quite obviously, it was Padukone’s screen name in the only film she has done until today with the director – “Chennai Express.”
But what fans must be really craving for is a super-entertaining blast of a Rohit Shetty film that stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone! When will the trio oblige?
