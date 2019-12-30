MUMBAI — After months of practicing badminton, Parineeti Chopra has started shooting for Saina Nehwal’s biopic in Vasai, near Mumbai. The makers of the movie have 12 sets to recreate the badminton courts from across the globe, where Nehwal played the major matches of her career.
Talking about the sets, director Amole Gupte said, “We have already completed over five courts. Each court represents a different match right from the Czech Republic to Malina.”
Designed and recreated by Amit Ray and Subrata Chakravorty, who had worked among other films in “Padmaavat” and “Kesari,” Gupte said, “Amit and Subrata are my dearest friends and have worked with me on “Hawaa Hawaai” and “Sniff.” Their experience and wisdom helped widen the vision of my film. They have created international-looking stadiums. The task was difficult to achieve in a limited time, but Amit’s team, especially his art director Bala Patil, have been amazing.”
Talking about how over a hundred people are working on the recreation of the set 24/7, Ray added, “Now, we are shooting each match for a couple of days and then working overnight to turn the look around for the next one. It’s like an ant’s colony at work.”
The movie traces the ascent of the badminton ace to become the world’s ‘Numero Uno’ player. The film’s second schedule will wrap up in the next few days. “There’s one more schedule in January and we will be done,” concludes the director.
