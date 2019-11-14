MUMBAI — No matter what a daughter achieves, she will always be daddy’s little girl for her father. Ananya Panday reminisced about an incident that is etched in her heart forever on the sets of “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”
Sharing a close bond with her father Chunky Panday, she recalls when he visited Ananya’s set and watched her perform in front of the camera for the first time. Ananya saw his face was lit up with pride and unimaginable joy and that was one of the most emotional moments of her life, engraved in her heart for all time.
The actress says, “I have always said my dad has never come on set, he has never watched me shoot and a lot of people think that he used to come on set when I was shooting for “Student of the Year 2,” or that I have been on a lot of his film sets, which hasn’t been the case.”
For the forthcoming film’s song “Dheeme Dheeme,” Ananya recalls, “I was in the middle of one of my shots. I gave a lot of takes because I wanted to get it perfect, and one of the assistants called out and said, ‘Ananya, we have a surprise for you. So I wanted to obviously finish the shot early because I wanted to know what it was.”
After the shot was complete, Ananya saw her dad clapping for her, and she got very emotional because he has never come on set before. “The song “Dheeme Dheeme” was the first time he has seen me actually do something in front of the camera. And he was as or more excited than I was. Then he stayed and watched the song and he was very, very happy and proud.”
Ananya is among the very few stars who have hit it big despite their maiden film being a flop, while her dad never really hit it big despite being very busy from the beginning.
