MUMBAI — “My grandfather always dreamed of a film school, which Subhash Ghai fulfilled with his Whistling Woods International,” said Chandrashekhar Pusalkar, grandson of the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke, recently.
WWI, as Whistling Woods International is known, has created a video tribute to mark Phalke’s 150th birth anniversary. The late Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, popularly known as Dadasaheb Phalke, not only made India’s first full-length feature film, “Raja Harishchandra” in 1913, but also paved a path of dreams and aspiration for generations to follow.
An alumnus of Sir J. J. School of Art (Mumbai) and Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (now Vadodara), he made 95 feature-length films and 27 short films. Through the course of his career, he only took a brief retirement, during which he wrote a seven-act play, which was staged over two days owing to its length. The Marathi film, “Harishchandrachi Factory,” which depicted Phalke’s struggle to make films, was submitted for Oscars under the Foreign Language Film category in 2009 and was directed by Paresh Mokashi.
To pay their respects, Ghai, his students and faculty created a short, insightful video on him. Appreciating the tribute, Pusalkar, maternal grandson of Phalke, said, “In 1927, during an interview, my grandfather had expressed a wish that there should be an institute that imparts education and training in cinema. Today, this institution is fulfilling his dream by training thousands of students in the field of film and creative arts. It feels great and I’m immensely happy.”
Added Meghna Ghai Puri of Whistling Woods International, “It’s a great honor and privilege for us, as an institute, to pay tribute to Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian Cinema. The video tribute briefly chronicles his journey and I’m proud of our faculty and students who took the initiative to create it.”
Said Ghai, “We feel blessed with a compliment from his grandson C.S. Pusalkar that Dadasaheb had a big wish to open a film school in 1930 and today he is proud of Whistling Woods International as best film school in Asia. Humbled. Thank you.
“Thank you my dear alumni and students at Whistling Woods International for making us proud of you and for your known achievements, professionalism, integrity and humanity. And special thanks to all those from the industry who contributed a lot as real gurus in sharing their knowledge with students at the campus.”
