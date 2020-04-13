MUMBAI — Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has been a popular TV face for years now and he has a good fan following, especially among ladies. On several top shows, we have seen him don several looks. But for Zee TV’s forthcoming fiction show “Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti,” the actor wanted to have a slightly different look.
Playing a dashing, jet-setting businessman, he had to look a certain way and the makers experimented with several looks with the actor. To be the hot and happening Kuldeep as they had envisioned, Surryavanshi had to reinvent his fitness regime. Along with the makers, he wanted to break the image of on-screen fathers and planned on looking like a desirable man.
Thus began the actor’s transformation where he had to lose some of his belly fat, build six-pack abs and gain some muscle. He went on a special diet and worked out regularly for a period of six months, but the transformation was not easy: the actor had recently undergone a surgery, and just as soon as he had recovered, he took on the role and committed himself to playing it to the hilt.
The actor revealed, “There is this notion in everyone’s mind that all the fathers on TV shows look a certain way. But who says dads can’t be sexy? So, to break this mindset, we finalized on a ripped look and I knew there was a lot of hard work in store for me, especially after my surgery for stage one of arthritis in my shoulder last year, In fact, when the show was offered to me, I was still undergoing rehab. But my transformation phase helped me not only get into the skin of the character but also feel fitter overall.”
He adds, “Having three different trainers allowed me to focus on all the aspects of my body and they helped me tone down and get into the shape that we envisioned for Kuldeep. I also focused on my diet, which comprised of healthy alternatives and protein-rich food.”
And lo! The results are there for all to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.