MUMBAI—Eros Now has announced the launch of the song “Ishq Nachave” under the banner of Eros Now Music. This peppy track is voiced, composed and written by Daler Mehndi and will release Jan. 21.
The singer, songwriter and record producer has given the industry a slew of Bhangra hits that remain fresh in the hearts of fans. Known for his high-spirited and lively songs, and for making us groove on the popular numbers like “Bolo Tara Rara,” “Tunak Tunak Tun,” “Ho Jayegi Balle Balle,” and his title-track for “Dangal,” Mehndi has introduced Bhangra as a dance music worldwide and is back with another heady blend that is just right for all occasions.
The video showcases numerous exotic locations that will definitely mesmerize the audience. What is interesting is the hook-step in the song that can be recreated by people across all age groups.
Talking about this new association, Rajitta Hemwaani, business head, Eros Now Music, mentions, “I have closely worked with Daler-ji for many years now and am happy to take this association forward. His songs have always been chart-toppers that break all age barriers on the dance floor, and his latest offering will be no exception. Eros Now Music is thrilled to join hands with the badshah of Bhangra to launch this potential global hit. This is just the beginning of many more such winners launching on Eros Now Music month on month.”
Mehndi says, “I am thrilled to have collaborated with Eros Now for my latest song. that will definitely make you tap your feet. I always try to deliver a different and unique experience to music lovers and have attempted the same with this latest number.”
