MUMBAI—Raising the bar in this fourth season, “Dance+” on Star Plus also celebrates the ‘heroes’ behind the dancing stars.
“The journey to success is never alone. Our successes, however big or small they might look, have had a long and arduous journey, filled with hard work, determination, pain, toil, moments of self-doubt and despair, all culminating into a precious moment of exhilaration and vindication,” said the media release.
We all have had people in our lives who have not only believed in our dreams but have made compromises in their individual lives so that we can fulfill our goals. They made our dreams their own and supported us through thick and thin. In our lives, we found these pillars of strength playing the roles of a mother, father, teacher, friend or anyone special.
Communicating the message of “Sapne Sirf Apne Nahin Hote!” is this popular dance show that showcases not just India’s dancing talents, creating magic on stage, but also celebrates their ‘team-mates,’ who have been with them in this journey, every step of the way.
Talking about the message, ‘Super Judge’ Remo D’Souza said, “It is very easy to applaud a star artiste or an achiever, but we often forget to acknowledge the person who has been their biggest support system, their pillar of strength. I might be a well-known choreographer today, but without my ‘Plus’ – my mother – I wouldn’t have reached so far. I am sure there are many such inspiring and heart-touching stories. ‘Dance+’ Season 4 will be a platform to recognize the ‘Plus’ of our lives, and convey our gratitude to them, through the language of dance.”
Raising the bar for dance performances, this season will feature top international dancing superstars like Jaja and B-Dash, Karen and Ricardo, Poppin John and The Royal Family crew, setting the benchmark higher than previous seasons for the contestants to match up. Moreover, fans may also expect to see performances and challenges thrown by the winners and popular contestants of the previous seasons of the show.
The season promises to elevate the level of dance performances over that of the previous seasons and create a visual spectacle of jaw-dropping acts, enchanting viewers both with style and technique. Joining Remo on stage will be the three popular ‘captains’– the spirited Shakti Mohan, the proficient Dharmesh Yelande and the dashing Punit Pathak – as well as the effervescent host Raghav Juyal.
The first promo of the show brought alive the inspirational journey of Super Judge Remo, and recognized the role of his mother, who was instrumental in helping him fulfill his dreams right from recognizing his talent and interest in dancing, providing tacit support to furthering his passion, standing up for him in front of his conservative and disciplinarian father to eventually funding his leap of faith as he sets off for Mumbai. As Remo said in the promo, “Mere sapne se meri maa ka sapna bhi juda hai (My dream and my mother’s dream are entwined).”
Varun Dhawan tweeted the promo, with the message “Behind every dancer is a struggle. Behind every struggle there is a supporter, a believer, a plus. #MyPlusMyMom. Thank You @remodsouza for showcasing to us #SapneSirfApneNahinHote #DancePlus4.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.