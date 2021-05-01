MUMBAI — The month-long campaign titled “#UnitedByDance” is aimed at spreading positivity and bringing together the global dance communities during these testing times.
With the ongoing crisis that we are all facing because of Covid 19, “Dance With Madhuri” has a unique idea to keep audiences occupied and entertained from the safety of their homes. The month-long campaign aims at spreading health, mental wellness and social happiness through dance.
The campaign kick-started on the occasion of International Dance Day April 29, and will feature new classes and live sessions available for free every week. Dance enthusiasts will have the opportunity to dabble with new dance forms, learn choreographies and participate in live interactive masterclasses from experts. There’s also a #UnitedByDance contest being hosted as part of this initiative, wherein every week winners will win three annual subscriptions for “Dance With Madhuri” and a chance to get featured on it.
That’s not all, the icing on the cake is that dance learners and enthusiasts will have the chance to attend the much-awaited masterclass from the dance diva Dixit herself.
The initiative will not only feature choreographers from India but also from different countries like the USA, Singapore, UAE, Mauritius and more, who are doing great work in their own niche specialties. Anjali Sengupta from Australia, who is a dance and creative arts therapist and Valerie Medard, who is a Kuchipudi dancer from Mauritius will host masterclasses. Joining them will be Savio Barnes, Rujuta Vaidya, Aishwarya Radhakrishnan and other “DWM” choreographers. It will be a great mix of world-class experts from whom dance enthusiasts will get to learn.
Said Dixit, "The “#UnitedByDance” campaign aims at spreading positivity, social happiness and mental and physical wellness through dance, from the sanctity of everyone’s homes.”
