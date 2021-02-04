MUMBAI — “Dance With Madhuri,” the world's first celebrity backed online, gamified dance platform that allows participants to learn various forms of dance in a fun and social manner, has enhanced its leadership by bringing on New York based industry veteran Rujuta Vaidya as International Creative Lead. They have also strengthened their National leadership team by hiring Bollywood’s star choreographer Savio Barnes as head of content strategy.
Commenting on the same, Madhuri Dixit (co-founder) said, “We have been thinking of expanding our team for some time now, but we were waiting for the right people to come along. We wanted someone who shared the same vision as ours. I am sure both Rujuta and Savio with their set of skills and expertise will help us grow the platform by leaps and bounds.”
Rujuta Vaidya is a globally recognized Bollywood choreographer and has been responsible for some of the biggest Bollywood musical extravaganzas in the US. She has worked in both Bollywood and Hollywood with choreography credits that include John Legend and AR Rahman’s “Slumdog Millionaire” performance at the Academy Awards in 2009’ Britney Spears’ The Circus tour, Black Eyed Peas’ The End Tour, AR Rahman World Tour, Priyanka Chopra’s “In My City,” Sridevi’s “English Vinglish,” and the Disney-released “Cheetah Girls 3 – One World,” among others. She has been personally trained by Guruji Saroj Khan for 20 years and she is a leading influence in the world of contemporary Bollywood dance.
Talking about coming on board with Dance With Madhuri, Rujuta said, “I have been a big fan of Madhuri Ma’am and have always admired the way she danced. She is the reason why I flew from New York to India to learn the art from Saroj ji more than 20 years ago. Working for Dance With Madhuri is like a dream come true for me and I look forward to evangelizing and bringing her vision to students and dancers outside of India.”
Savio Barnes is an Indian choreographer who has extensively worked in dance reality shows across channels as mentor and choreographer. His career highlights have been his performances for consecutive 5 years in a popular and one of Indias best celebrity dance show “Jhalak Dikhlaja” His most viewed season was the one in which he was seen with Bharti Singh(India’s Top comedian)and made it to the finals. He also adds that his association with Madhuri Dixit maam has been there since she was the judge for 4 seasons of the same show.
He has also choreographed songs for a slew of Bollywood films like “Toilet Ek Prem Katha,” “Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd,” “Tum Milo Toh Saahe,” and more.
Talking about his association with Dance With Madhuri, Savio says, “I have been associated with DWM since its inception in 2013. As a Content Strategy Lead my job will be to conceptualize classes and be an integral part of all the shoots and progress of the platform.”
