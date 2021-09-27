MUMBAI — “Dance With Madhuri,” the premier online dance academy, has come up with a unique solution to not just learn Garba but also to play it.
To celebrate the spirit of Navratri, “Dance with Madhuri” has created the #2021GarbaExperience campaign. The academy will also give free classes where audiences can learn the classic garba steps from the best choreographers.
And that is not all.
The icing on the cake is that audiences can participate in the dance contest and the top nine entries performance will be featured one by one daily on their social media platform from Oct. 7 to 14 (during Navratri) and will be given free ‘DWM’ subscription and certificates.
One grand winner will get a personalized video message from the dancing diva Madhuri Dixit Nene herself.
Audiences can visit the link to learn free Garba Lessons and also participate in the dance contest at https://alpha.dancewithmadhuri.com/garbaexperience21.php#
Commenting on the #2021GarbaExperience campaign, Dixit said, “People are eagerly looking forward to play Garba, but the threat of pandemic is still not over. “Dance With Madhuri” wanted to make sure people do not miss the opportunity, hence we provided a platform where people can stay at the safety of their homes and still have fun playing and learning Garba from the very best.”
